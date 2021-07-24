FENCING ROUNDUP: Aron Szilagyi and Yiwen Sun win golds

Chennai :

Aron Szilagyi opened Hungary’s medal account at the Olympics by winning theMen’s Sabre Individual final against Italian Luigi Samele.





The Hungarian raced to a 7-1 lead and looked set to win the bout but Luigi Samele mounteda mini-comeback of sorts reducing the deficit to 7-5.





But Szilagyi won 5 straight points and this run gave him the momentum to close the match.





Szilagyi’s gold is Hungary’s only gold at the Olympics until now.





Korean Kim Junghwan won the Bronze medal after defeating Georgian Sandro Badadze15-11.





In the other fencing medal which involved medals, Chinese fencer Yiwen Sun won the Women’s Epee individual final bout against Romanian Ana Maria Popescu 11-10. The gameended 10-10 after the initial 9 minutes and Yiwen Sun ended up winning the game at thesudden death.





It was a very tight game with both fencers showing tonnes and tonnes of perseverance anddetermination to stay in the game.





Ana Maria Popescu’s silver medal opened Romania’s tally at the Tokyo Olympics.





Likewise, Estonia won their first medal at this Olympics after fencer Katrina Lehis won thebronze medal in this Women’s Epee Individual event.





The Estonian fencer had a straightforward 15-8 win over Russian Aizanat Murtazaeva.





FINAL RESULTS





MEN’S SABRE INDIVIDUAL EVENT





1) Aron Szilagyi (Hungary- Gold)





2) Luigi Samele (Italy- Silver)





3) Kim Junghwan (Korea- Bronze)





WOMEN’S EPEE INDIVIDUAL EVENT





1) Yiwen Sun ( China- Gold)





2) Ana Maria Popescu( Romania- Silver)





3) Katrina Lehis( Estonia- Bronze















