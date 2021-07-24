TNPL 2021: Jagadeesan's late blitz help Ghillies post 165

Chennai :

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) kept a tight rein on the CSG for the most part of its bowling before going for too many runs in the slog overs.





Skipper Kaushik Gandhi, S Sujay and Rajagopal Sathish failed to create any impact. Narayan Jagadeesan took a lot of time to settle and his run-a-ball half century did not help with the run-rate that was dawdling around 6. However, after 15 overs his game gathered pace and he started smacking the ball out of the park. Five shy of a century Jagadeesan's stumps were dislodged by Sharun Kumar.





Uthirasamy Sasidev made a helpful 14-ball 20 before getting dismissed by Harish. RS Jaganath Srinivas' handy cameo of 9-ball 19 courtesy of three boundaries has given the CSG bowlers a lot to bowl for.





Athisayaraj Davidson was the pick of the bowlers though going costly in his second spell. The Nellai Royal Kings now require 166 in 20 overs with a required run-rate above 8.2.