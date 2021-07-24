TENNIS ROUNDUP: Straight set win for Djokovic, Murray-Salisbury win

Chennai :

Novak Djokovic opened his Olympics account with a 6-2 6-2 win over Bolivian Hugo Dellien.





Fresh from a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, and in a bid to win the Golden Golden Slam, it took just 51 minutes for the Serbian to dispatch his opponent.





Next up for Djokovic is German Jan Lennard Struff. Djokovic fired 7 aces and 13 winners ashe dismantled his opponent in less than an hour.





If Djokovic manages to win the Olympics gold, and the US Open he would be the first person ever to win a Golden Grand Slam(Winning all the 4 grand slams and the Olympic gold in a calendar year)





In other tennis games, Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury began Great Britain’s mixed doubles campaign in style by defeating the second-seeded French duo of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues Herbert 6-3 6-2 in straight sets.





Despite this game being their first-ever game together, Murray and Salisbury proved too hot for the French pair, who have won all the 4 grand slams together.





Andy Murray, the winner of the last 2 Olympic Golds, is on his comeback trail after injuries kept him out for the better part of the last 2 years. His second game of the day also ended being a win. In his opening game of the Men’s Doubles Event, Andy Murray and Neal Skupski defeated Horacio Zeballos and Andres Molteni 7-6 6-4.





The British duo will face the German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the next round.





Ashleigh Barty and her Australian partner Storm Sanders needed just 50 minutes to defeat the Japanese duo of Hibino Nao and Ninomiya Makoto 6-1 6-2.





Russian Daniil Medvedev also booked his ticket to the next round after defeating Kazakhplayer Alexander Bublik.







