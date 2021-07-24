Mixed team's elimination Archery: India beat Chinese Taipei, to face Korea in quarters

Chennai :

The Indian Mixed Archery team comprising Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav overturned a one-set deficit to defeat Chinese Taipei 5-3 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Mixed team archery event at the Tokyo Olympics.





On a warm sunny day at the Yumenoshima Final Field in Tokyo, it was Deepika Kumari’s temperament and calmness that brought India home against our Asian opponents.





After a poor start that saw India lose the first set, our archers played the last 2 sets to perfection to qualify for the quarterfinals where they will be up against Korea.

After drawing the second set, the pair scored perfect 10s twice each in the third set to get a 40/40, a score impossible to beat.





With the game at stake in the fourth set, the duo finished the set with a 10 each setting our opponents a target of 18 from their last 2 shots. However, Chinese Taipei could manage only 17, giving India the set, and hence the match.





Five out of Deepika Kumari’s 8 shots were 10s and Pravin Jadhav came back strongly from a poor start to see India through to the next round.





Meanwhile, Korea had an easy win over Bangladesh with An San and Kim de Jeok in their lineup. It is worth noting that Korea’s archer duo won their respective ranking rounds. A quarterfinal between India and South Korea will be intimidating for both the teams and an eye treat for all the fans.





Earlier, Pravin Jadhav was confirmed to play in this event after he ended up with the highest score among Indians in the men’s ranking event. This came as a shock as the whole nation was expecting the real-life pair of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari to represent India in the event.





India's quarterfinal game is scheduled to happen around 11 a.m. IST