Tokyo Olympics: India beat New Zealand 3-2 in men’s hockey opening game

Chennai :

Kane Russell opened the scoring account with a goal from the penalty corner in the first quarter. Without much wait, India responded with Rupinder Pal Singh’s Penalty stroke goal leveling the score 1-1. India took the lead 2-1 in the second quarter with Harmanpreet Singh’s strike from the penalty corner finding the back of the nets.





As the match progressed to the third quarter, another one of Harmanpreet’s goal extended the score and India led by 3-1. New Zealand retaliated by the end of the quarter with Stephen Jenness’s goal but the goal was not as favourable as expected. In the fourth quarter, Goalkeeper Sreejesh’s big saves proved mightier than New Zealand’s zealous performance giving India their first victory.





India: 33, 26 Harmanpreet Singh ;10 Rupinder Pal Singh





New Zealand: 27 Stephen Jenness; 21 Kane Russell