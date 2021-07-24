Tokyo Olympics: Indian shooters Elavenil and Apurvi fail to qualify for women’s 10m Air Rifle final

Chennai :

The World No.1’s final tally was at 626.5 with her placed at 16th spot and Second time Olympian Apurvi Chandela was way out of form as she finished the qualification at 36 with a score of 621.9.





632.9 was the new Olympic Qualification 10m air rifle women's event set by Norway’s Duestad Jeanette Hegg by the end of the qualification round.





While Elavenil will participate in 10m air rifle mixed event on Tuesday, it is the end for Aurvi Chandela in Tokyo Olympics.



