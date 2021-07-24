Disappointing day for archers

Tokyo :

The Koreans reigned supreme, notching up a top-three finish in the women’s section, where young sensation An San shattered a 25-year-old Olympic record. The India men’s trio of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai, however, did not post impressive scores and just about managed to sneak into the top-10 in the team rankings.





In the women’s individual event, Deepika slipped from fourth at the half-way mark to finish ninth with 663 points. India had identical rankings of ninth in both men’s team and mixed pair competitions. Deepika will not partner her husband Atanu after the top Indian male archer slipped behind Olympic debutant Jadhav.





Jadhav was the best among the Indian trio with 656 points for a 31st place finish, three points ahead of Atanu. Rai took the 37th spot among the 64 archers. The men’s team totalled 1961 points for a ninth place finish.



