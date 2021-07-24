Tokyo Olympics: COVID case count goes past 100

Tokyo :

The Czech Republic contingent is among the worst hit after a fourth athlete – road cyclist Michal Schlegel – tested positive for the virus. The organiser, in its daily COVID-19 update, announced that three athletes, 10 Games-concerned personnel, three media persons and as many contractors have been found positive.





The total number of cases directly linked to the Games stood at 106 on Friday with 11 of them being athletes. Schlegel was to compete on Saturday, but “will not make it to the Olympic road race”. Meanwhile, Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and added that he would miss the sport’s Olympic debut in Japan.





