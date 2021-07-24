Athletics federation to take action against under-performers

New Delhi :

The AFI’s selection committee, in an emergency meeting, arrived at a “unanimous decision” to not pull the two athletes out of the squad. Despite strong opinion from some members that both should be withdrawn after they under-performed in the trials in Bengaluru, the committee noted that the federation called the trials to assess fitness and not form.





“The coaches have promised that their athletes would give their best. If athletes do not perform well, we will take action against them,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla, asserting that the message is meant for all those who are on the flight to Tokyo.





Meanwhile, the first batch of the 28-member contingent, including 18 athletes, left for Tokyo from here on Friday.