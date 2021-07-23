Lyca Kovai Kings secure their first win of TNPL 2021 as they defeat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 8 wickets

Chennai :

LKK had an ideal start to chase the target of 172 as they capitalised in the powerplay. Ganga Sridhar Raju was on fire as he contributed greatly to the score of 58/1 in the powerplay with Kavin out for 11.





Ganga’s consistent performance of class continued all through the second innings as he scored fifty accelerating the score even more. RTW’s bowling performance was marred by dropped catches which cost them dearly in the match.





Finally in the 16th over, RTW saw a ray of light when Ganga 74(52) was caught out by Sunil Sam’s bowling and Akash Sumra’s catch but the damage was done.





Sai Sudharshan followed in Ganga’s footsteps and stayed in great form throughout the innings claiming another fifty for LKK. With Shah Rukh Khan in the opposite crease, it was a child’s play as they achieved the target comfortably with 8 wickets remaining.





In the first innings, Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) posted 171/7 against Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) after opting to bat during toss.





Brief scores:





LKK: Ganga Sridhar Raju 74(52), Sai Sudharshan 57(43) not out; Abhishek Tanwar 2(32), K Vignesh2(30), N Selva 2(26)





RTW: Amit Sathvik 42(32), Nidhish Rajagopal 45(28), Anthony Das 20(11); Sunil Sam 1(42) , Rahil Shah 1(32)