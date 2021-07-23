TNPL 2021: Ruby Trichy Warriors post 171/7 against Lyca Kovai Kings

Chennai :

RTW had an excellent start with the opening partnership scoring 46 for no loss by the end of the powerplay. The partnership was sabotaged by LKK bowlers’ fantastic bowling which saw Mukund going for 14 followed by Amith Sathvik at 42. Ajith Ram took this most important wicket with a great execution that landed neatly in Venkataraman’s hands.





Although LKK’s tight bowling and wonderful fielding under Shah Rukh Khan’s timely captaincy paralyzed RTW for a while, the 50- run partnership by Nidhish and Sumant Jain showcased a strong comeback with brilliant boundaries and sixes accelerating the team’s score.





Abhishek Tanwar’s catch broke the partnership by sending Nidhish at 45 back to the pavilion with Selva’s bowling.





The last couple of overs were polished with superb sixes from RTW’s side taking the score to 171/7 and LKK picking four wickets with three of them just in the last over.





Brief scores: RTW - Amit Sathvik 42(32), Nidhish Rajagopal 45(28), Sumant Jain 29(25), Anthony Das 20(11); LKK – Abhishek Tanwar (2), K Vignesh(2), N Selva (2)