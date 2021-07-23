Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi catches glimpses of Opening Ceremony, urges all to 'Cheer4India'

New Delhi :

PM Modi wished the "dynamic" Indian contingent all the best as the athletes gear up to showcase their skills in the ongoing Games.





"Come, let us all #Cheer4India! Caught a few glimpses of the @Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony. Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best. #Tokyo2020," Narendra Modi tweeted. Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi is leading from the front in encouraging the athletes.





"Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji leading from the front to cheer our Indian Olympic Contingent during the Opening Ceremony of the #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India," Rijiju tweeted. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur termed the opening ceremony a "moment of pride".





A moment of pride and immense honour as @MangteC and @manpreetpawar07lead #TeamIndia as the official flag bearers at #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games!," Anurag tweeted. Mary Kom and Manpreet led the way as India made its way at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Friday at the Japan National Stadium.





Back home, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent made its way into the stadium. Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent attended the Opening Ceremony amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.





Ankita Raina was added to the list of players who attended the event on Friday evening while Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal from the Table Tennis team did not attend the Ceremony. Amit, Ashish Kumar, Mary Kom were among the eight boxers who were present at the function along with six Indian officials.





After much debate on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the COVID-19 situation, the Games were finally declared open on Friday as fireworks kickstarted the Opening Ceremony here at the Japan National Stadium. With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for the showpiece event in isolation and this was the highlight during the Opening Ceremony as performers showed how they have been connected by their hope and shared passion.





After the fireworks and lighting show, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was welcomed on the stage. The IOC had decided that only six officials will be allowed per contingent.