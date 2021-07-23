3rd ODI: India win toss and opt to bat against Sri Lanka

Chennai :

Team India won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday.





“We want to put up a good total on the board. We have got six changes, and five debutants. Navdeep comes in among the debutants. We are motivated, and we want to finish on a high. With the youngsters coming in, we are really excited and looking forward,” said the toss winning Captain Shikhar Dhawan.





While Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham and Rahul Chahar are set to make their debut for India in ODI, in Sri Lankan squad, Ishan Jayaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis will come in.





India won the second ODI against Sri Lanka with the help of Deepak Chahar’s 63 steering the team to take the lead of 2-0 in the three day series.





Playing XI:





India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama