Virus count rises to 87, 2 athletes ruled out

Tokyo :

Both Nausch and Oogink have been quarantined. Three athletes and a coach have so far tested positive for the virus in the Czech Republic contingent.





This is the second case of a Dutch athlete testing positive for the virus here after skateboarder Candy Jacobs. The Tokyo Olympic Games organiser announced 12 new cases, which took the official count to 87 on Thursday.





COVID numbers soar in Tokyo





Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as worries grow of a worsening of infections during the Olympic Games. Thursday’s 1,979 new cases are the highest since January 15, when 2,044 cases were recorded. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics, placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased since then.





African nation Guinea pulls out





The African country of Guinea has pulled out of the Olympics, keeping away its five athletes from competing at the Tokyo Games. Its Minister of Sports blamed the virus and its variants.





Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo Games updates & medal tally