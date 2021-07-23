Kousik stars in Madurai victory

Chennai :

Set to chase a modest 97, Madurai reached the target with five overs to spare with Kousik emerging the highest scorer with 31 (26b, 2x4, 2x6). He received able support from the seasoned KB Arun Karthick, who contributed 22 (26b, 3x4). For Dindigul, R Suthesh (2 for 12) and R Vivek (2 for 21) combined to share four wickets.





Earlier, Madurai pacers did an excellent job of containing Dindigul. After captain NS Chaturved won the toss and put Dindigul into bat, his bowlers, led by the experienced pacers Rohit Ramalingam (3 for 19), J Kousik (3 for 23) and R Silambarasan (2 for 18), restricted the last season’s finalist to 96 in 18.5 overs.





Raina embroiled in row





Former India cricketer Suresh Raina drew flak on social media following one of his comments during a commentary stint in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. Raina, who is part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League, was asked by a commentator how he has embraced the Chennai culture as he has been seen wearing a ‘veshti’, dancing and whistling.





In reply, the CSK left-hander said: “I think I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai. I love the culture, I love my teammates.”





Reacting to Raina’s remark, a user on Twitter said it seems that you have never experienced real Chennai culture despite playing in Chennai for several years.





