Stokes returns to England Test squad

SQUAD: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley and Mark Wood





Avesh all but out; Gill back home





Fast bowler Avesh Khan’s tour of England is set to end abruptly after being ruled out of India’s warm-up game against County Select XI due to a left thumb fracture, which he sustained on the opening day in Durham. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who was earlier ruled out of the England series with shin splints, has returned home.





Warm-up match: Brief scores: Day 2 stumps: India (1st innings) 311 in 93 overs; County Select XI (1st innings) 220/9 in 82.3 overs (Haseeb Hameed 112, Umesh Yadav 3/22)