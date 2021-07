Full schedule of Tokyo Olympics involving Indian athletes

Chennai :





SCHEDULE (IST)

July 23

Archery – Women’s individual ranking round – 5:30

Archery – Men’s individual ranking round – 9:30

July 24

Archery – Mixed team round of 16 – 6:00

Archery – Mixed team medal rounds – 10:45

Badminton – Men’s doubles preliminaries – 8:50

Badminton – Men’s singles preliminaries – 9:30

Boxing – Women’s welterweight – 8:00

Boxing – Men’s welterweight round of 32 – 9:54

Boxing – Men’s super heavyweight round of 32 – 19:42

Equestrian – Individual dressage grand prix day 1

Hockey – Men vs New Zealand – 6.30

Hockey – Women vs Netherlands – 17.15

Judo – Women 48kg all rounds – 7:30

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls heats – 7:50

Shooting – Women’s 10m air rifle qualification, final – 5:00, 7:15

Shooting – Men’s 10m air pistol qualification, final – 9:30, 12:00

Table tennis – Men’s singles preliminary round – 5:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles preliminary round – 5:30

Table tennis – Mixed doubles round of 16 – 7:45

Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg – 10:20

July 25

Badminton – Women singles preliminaries – 7:10

Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 32 – 7:30

Boxing – Women’s middleweight round of 32 – 8:33

Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 32 – 8:48

Equestrian – Individual dressage grand prix day 2

Gymnastics – Women’s all-around qualification – 6:30

Hockey – Men vs Australia – 15.00

Hockey – Women vs Germany – 17.45

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage – 6:30

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol qualification, final – 5:30, 7:45

Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle qualification, final – 9:30, 12:00

Shooting – Men’s skeet qualification – 6:00

Table tennis – Mixed doubles quarterfinals, semifinals – 6:30, 16:30

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – 10:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – 10:30

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke heats – 15:32

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle heats 15:52

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke heats – 16:49

July 26

Archery – Men’s team round of 16 – 6:00

Archery – Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15

Boxing – Men’s flyweight round of 32 – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s middleweight round of 32 – 9:06

Fencing – Women’s sabre all rounds – 5:30

Hockey – Women vs Germany – 17.45

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Men’s skeet final – 12:20

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2, round 3 – 6:30, 11:00

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2, round 3 – 6:30, 11:00

Table tennis – Mixed doubles bronze match, final – 16:30, 17:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle semifinals – 7:07

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke semifinals – 8:01

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke semifinals – 8:23

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly heats – 15:59

July 27

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Boxing – Men’s welterweight round of 16 – 7:30

Boxing – Women’s lightweight round of 32 – 9:36

Boxing – Women’s welterweight round of 16 – 10:09

Hockey – Men vs Spain – 6.30

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls final C, semifinals A/B – 5:50, 7:48

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Shooting – Mixed 10m air pistol team qualification, bronze medal match, final – 5:30 onwards

Shooting – Mixed 10m air rifle team qualification, final – 9:45 onwards

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 3 – 5:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 3 – 5:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle final – 7:13

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke final – 7:21

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke final – 7:29

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly semifinals – 8:05

July 28

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Boxing – Women’s middleweight round of 16 – 8:00

Equestrian – Individual dressage grand prix freestyle

Hockey – Women vs Great Britain – 6.30

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Table tennis – Women’s singles quarterfinals – 6:30

Table tennis – Men’s singles quarterfinals – 7:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly final – 7:19

July 29

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Badminton – Women’s singles round of 16 – 5:30

Badminton – Men’s doubles quarterfinals – 5:30

Badminton – Men’s singles round of 16 – 13:30

Boxing – Men’s middleweight round of 16 – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s super heavyweight round of 16 – 8:33

Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 16 – 9:36

Golf – Men’s individual round one – 4:00 onwards

Gymnastics – Women’s all-around final – 16:20

Hockey – Men vs Argentina – 6.00

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls final – 6:20

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 25m pistol precision qualification – 5:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles semifinals, bronze match, final – 7:30, 16:30, 17:30

Table tennis – Men’s singles semifinals – 11:30

Swimming – Men’s 100m butterfly heats – 16:20

July 30

Archery – Women’s individual round of 16 – 6:00

Archery – Women’s individual medal rounds – 11:15

Athletics – Men’s 3,000m steeplechase heats – 5:30

Athletics – Men’s 400m hurdles heats – 7:25

Athletics – Women’s 100m heats – 8:10

Badminton – Women’s singles quarterfinals – 5:30

Badminton – Men’s doubles semifinals – 12:00

Boxing – Women’s lightweight round of 16 – 7:30

Boxing – Women’s welterweight quarterfinals – 8:33

Boxing – Men’s welterweight quarterfinals – 9:06

Equestrian – Individual eventing dressage session 1, 2

Golf – Men’s individual round two – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Women vs Ireland – 8.15

Hockey – Men vs Japan – 15.00

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 25m pistol rapid qualification, final – 5:30 onwards

Table tennis – Men’s singles bronze match, final – 16:30, 17:30

Swimming – Men’s 100m butterfly semifinals – 7:00

July 31

Archery – Men’s individual round of 16 – 6:00

Archery – Men’s individual medal rounds – 11:15

Athletics – Women’s 100m final – 18:20

Badminton – Men’s singles quarterfinals – 5:30

Badminton – Women’s singles semifinals – 14:30

Badminton – Men’s doubles final – 14:30

Boxing – Men’s flyweight round of 16 – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 16 – 8:33

Boxing – Women’s middleweight quarterfinals 9:36

Equestrian – Individual eventing dressage session 3

Golf – Men’s individual round three – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Women vs South Africa – 8.45

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Sailing – Men’s Laser medal race

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, final – 8:30 onwards

Swimming – Men’s 100m butterfly final – 7:00

August 1

Athletics – Men’s 400m hurdles semifinals – 17:35

Badminton – Men’s singles semifinals – 9:30

Badminton – Women’s singles final – 17:00

Boxing – Women’s flyweight quarterfinals – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s welterweight semifinals – 8:33

Boxing – Men’s middleweight quarterfinals – 8:48

Boxing – Men’s superheavyweight quarterfinals – 9:36

Equestrian – Individual eventing cross country

Golf – Men’s individual round four – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Men’s quarterfinals – 6:00 onwards

August 2

Athletics – Women’s 200m heats – 7:00

Athletics – Women’s 200m semifinals – 15:55

Athletics – Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final – 17:45

Equestrian – Individual eventing jumping

Hockey – Women’s quarterfinals – 6:00 onwards

Sailing – Men’s 49er medal race

Shooting – Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, final – 8:00 onwards

August 3

Athletics – Men’s 400m hurdles final – 8:50

Athletics – Women’s 200m final – 18:20

Boxing – Men’s flyweight quarterfinals – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s lightweight quarterfinals – 8:18

Boxing – Women’s lightweight quarterfinals – 9:05

Boxing – Men’s welterweight final – 15:35

Equestrian – Individual jumping qualifier

Hockey – Men’s semifinals – 7:00, 15:30

Wrestling – Women’s 62kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

August 4

Boxing – Women’s flyweight semifinals – 10:30

Boxing – Women’s welterweight semifinals – 11:00

Boxing – Men’s superheavyweight semifinals – 11:33

Equestrian – Individual jumping final

Golf – Women’s individual round one – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Women’s semifinals – 7:00, 15:30

Wrestling – Women’s 62kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards, last bout of the day

Wrestling – Men’s 57kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

Wrestling – Men’s 86kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 57kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

August 5

Athletics – Men’s 20km walk – 13:00

Boxing – Women’s lightweight semifinals – 10:30

Boxing – Men’s flyweight semifinals – 11:00

Boxing – Men’s middleweight semifinals – 11:33

Golf – Women’s individual round two – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Men’s bronze, gold matches – 7:00, 15:30

Wrestling – Men’s 57kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards

Wrestling – Men’s 86kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 57kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 53kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

August 6

Athletics – Men’s 50km walk – 2:00

Athletics – Women’s 20km walk – 13:00

Athletics – Men’s 4x400m relay heats – 16:55

Boxing – Women’s middleweight semifinals – 10:30

Boxing – Men’s lightweight semifinals – 11:02

Golf – Women’s individual round three – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Women’s bronze, gold matches – 7:00, 15:30

Wrestling – Women’s 53kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards, last bout of the day

Wrestling – Men’s 65kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 50kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

August 7

Athletics – Men’s 4x400m relay final – 18:20

Badminton – Men’s singles final – 16:30

Boxing – Men’s flyweight final – 10:30

Boxing – Women’s flyweight final – 10:45

Boxing – Men’s middleweight final – 11:15

Boxing – Women’s welterweight final – 11:45

Golf – Women’s individual round four – 4:00 onwards

Wrestling – Men’s 65kg freestyle repechage, final – 15:15 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 50kg freestyle repechage, final– 15:15 onwards

August 8

Boxing – Women’s lightweight final – 10:30

Boxing – Men’s lightweight final – 10:45

Boxing – Women’s middleweight final – 11:15

Men’s super heavyweight final – 11:45

TENNIS

Squad

Men’s singles: Sumit Nagal

Women’s doubles: Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina

Schedule - July 24-25

Men’s singles round one

Women’s doubles round one

July 26-27

Men’s singles round two

Women’s doubles round of 16, quarterfinals

July 28

Men’s singles round of 16

Women’s doubles quarterfinals

July 29

Men’s singles quarterfinals

Women’s doubles semifinals

July 30

Men’s singles semifinals

July 31-August 1

Men’s final

Women’s doubles final



