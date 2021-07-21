TNPL: Sathish steals the show

Chennai :

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, old warhorse Sathish delivered an exhibition of swing bowling to reduce Tiruppur to 64 for seven in 16.2 overs before the heavens opened up. As the rain persisted for hours, no more play was possible on Day Two of TNPL Season 5 and the match was called off.





The participating teams collected a point each. The 40-year-old Sathish, who opened the bowling for defending champion CSG, got into the act in just the second ball. Opener S Dinesh (0) was the victim, edging a delivery to wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan.





Sathish was in the action again in the second over of the contest, taking a diving catch in the slips to dismiss S Siddharth (1) off Rahul Dev’s bowling. In his second over, Sathish struck a double blow, claiming the wickets of S Aravind (7) and Francis Rokins (0). In his final two overs, Sathish sent Tushar Raheja (6) and R Rajkumar (0) back to the pavilion as Tiruppur was 24 for six.





Aswin Crist (23 not out off 25 balls) and Tiruppur skipper M Mohammed (10 not out of 33 balls) tried to rescue the sinking ship. CSG captain Kaushik Gandhi had invited the rival to bat after winning the toss.





Brief scores: Tiruppur Tamizhans 64/7 in 16.2 overs (R Sathish 5/10) vs Chepauk Super Gillies