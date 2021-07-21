2nd ODI: Chahar's fighting 69 helps India win match, series

Colombo :

Riding on Deepak Chahar’s all-round contribution, India prevailed over Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-0 here on Tuesday.





Chahar, who made an invaluable 69 not out (82b, 7x4, 1x6), kept a cool head under mounting pressure and in the company of vice-captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, added a priceless 84 runs for the unbroken eighth wicket to steer India to a remarkable victory. Bhuvneshwar too made a meaty contribution of 19 not out (28b, 2x4) besides taking three wickets.





Suryakumar Yadav impressed again during his entertaining knock of 53 (44b, 6x4) but once he got out with the team score on 160, it looked an uphill task for India. Sri Lanka legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 37. Despite losing early wickets, India scored runs at a fast clip and made sure the required run rate was always under control.





Earlier, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal led India’s decent effort with the ball as Sri Lanka scored 275 for nine. Pretty much like the series opener, most of the Sri Lank batsmen got starts but failed to capitalise after opting to bat. Avishka Fernando (50 off 71) and Charith Asalanka (65 off 68) struck fine half-centuries, but the home team wasn’t disciplined enough to post an imposing total.





Chamika Karunaratne (44 not out off 33) came up with another timely cameo to take the team past 270. Chahal (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers while pacers Deepak (2/53) and Bhuvneshwar (3/54) too got wickets primarily due to profligacy of the home team batsmen.





Brief scores: Sri Lanka 275/9 in 50 overs (C Asalanka 65, A Fernando 50, C Karunaratne 44*, B Kumar 3/54, Y Chahal 3/50) lost to India 277/7 in 49.1 overs (D Chahar 69*, Suryakumar 53, M Pandey 37, K Pandya 35, W Hasaranga 3/37)