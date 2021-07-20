How the pandemic helped long jumper Sreeshankar Murali reach Tokyo Olympics

Chennai :

The year is 2018. Sreeshankar Murali, who is all set to take part in the Commonwealth Games in Australia hits a roadblock in the form of appendicitis. “Shanku was in his prime, a gold medal was assured in the games. We found out the appendix was ruptured only after the operation. It was really unexpected.” KS Bijimol, Shanku’s mother and a silver medalist at 1992 Youth Asian Games says, recalling the day of the surgery. What followed was a string of poor performances across competitions, including the 2019 Asian games and World Youth championships. However, the setbacks could not rupture Sreeshankar’s confidence. Later that year, the athlete from Kerala set a new national record at the Federation cup, with a jump of 8.20 metres.



Fast forward three years later. In 2020, when different variants of a deadly pandemic engulf the world. The Olympics, a dream Sreeshankar has been eyeing for a long time, was marred by uncertainty. The first leg of the Indian Grand Prix, a qualification event for the Olympics, was cancelled at the last moment and the Federation cup, postponed. “A painful wait,” as Sreeshankar calls it. In March 2021, he bettered his previous record by clinching gold with a jump of 8.26 in the postponed federation cup. “I try to do my best every time I make a jump, it does not matter to me if people are disappointed in their expectations of me, I am happy if I do my personal best. In fact, I am getting to know people say such things only when you tell me.” he said, with a wry smile.







While speaking to DT Next, Sreeshankar said that the lockdown was a “blessing in disguise” which helped him focus more on the shortcomings and build mental and physical strength. “The unexpected lockdown and postponement of games were difficult but we arranged equipment and built a home gym. I could also use the state facilities with the help of government support. I feel I am better in 2021 than last year,” he said.

Sreeshankar Murali holds the national long jump record (8.26m)



He now ranks 21st in the world, the highest for an Indian. Can he bring a rare athletic gold for India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ?#Tokyo2020#Olympics#TokyoOlympics#Indiapic.twitter.com/21s6yvcI6q — Khel Now (@KhelNow) April 27, 2021 Sreeshankar’s close circle believes that it is this ability to find hope in adverse situations which played a crucial role in his success today. He started off as a sprinter during his school days, before his father and former Asian games medalist S Murali diverted him to long jump.



Rugmini Menon, English teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya Kanjikode is proud at every mention of her student’s name. “He was a very modest yet mischievous student. At our facilitation ceremony, he seemed very mature, motivating and inspiring the juniors. We could not hold it in a grand manner due to Covid-19 restrictions but are already planning for a welcome once the games conclude.”



She added that the qualities that Sreeshankar possessed are seldom seen in youngsters these days. “Sreeshankar’s modesty and humbleness are really something that the students here look up to, we call him Sreeshankar Etta.” she said, indicating his brotherly figure in the district.







According to Ajay Kumar, Sreeshankar’s aide from math tuition, the focus that Sreeshankar has is second to none. “During our combined math classes, he used to sit for hours with a problem even when all the others gave up. Most times, he would crack it too. He is not someone to fall for distractions.” he said. When compared to most youngsters, Sreeshankar does not roam around often and spends most of his time practicing. “Shanku is approachable and grounded with his friends. He is into music and sometimes we play basketball and cricket together,” he added.



A lot of Sreeshankar’s performances can be credited to his parents, especially KS Bijimol, who handles his diet along with working as a manager at Food Corporation of India. “To be frank, he is a very lazy eater. Most of the time, I still have to feed him as he does not take any supplements other than vitamin tablets," she said.



Apart from being good at long jump, Sreeshankar also holds the 100-metre meet record in the state youth athletics championships.



Various studies have shown the efficacy of a parent coach in sports, backing it, Sreeshankar says the success that he enjoys is incomplete without the contributions of his parents and family members. “It was a very frustrating journey on the road to recovery, the support of my parents was invaluable to me. My father, who is an athlete and trainer, has always picked me up when I am down. Even in the midst of a lockdown, we spent around Rs 7 lakh for a gym and used a relative’s land to make pits to practice jumps. Looking back at all this, I feel the pandemic has strengthened my mentality,” he said.



Japan has seen mixed response to its decision to hold the Olympic games amid a pandemic. Many health experts indicate the threat of a new wave while half of the public think the games will carry on as planned. Sreeshankar feels that the challenge put by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is difficult to navigate. “Athletes from countries which fall in group one: India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives have to undergo mandatory tests 72 to 96 hours prior. In addition, there are reports that there will be daily tests. There is no other go and we are prepared for it.”



While speaking to DT Next, Sreeshankar said that the lockdown was a “blessing in disguise” which helped him focus more on the shortcomings and build mental and physical strength. “The unexpected lockdown and postponement of games were difficult but we arranged equipment and built a home gym. I could also use the state facilities with the help of government support. I feel I am better in 2021 than last year,” he said.Sreeshankar’s close circle believes that it is this ability to find hope in adverse situations which played a crucial role in his success today. He started off as a sprinter during his school days, before his father and former Asian games medalist S Murali diverted him to long jump.Rugmini Menon, English teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya Kanjikode is proud at every mention of her student’s name. “He was a very modest yet mischievous student. At our facilitation ceremony, he seemed very mature, motivating and inspiring the juniors. We could not hold it in a grand manner due to Covid-19 restrictions but are already planning for a welcome once the games conclude.”She added that the qualities that Sreeshankar possessed are seldom seen in youngsters these days. “Sreeshankar’s modesty and humbleness are really something that the students here look up to, we call him Sreeshankar Etta.” she said, indicating his brotherly figure in the district.









British Association for Sustainable Sport (BASIS) issued a report titled ‘Rings of Fire: How Heat Could Impact the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.’ investigating the temperature concerns. Sreeshankar does not take this much into consideration. “Most of my practice was in 45 degrees celsius in a humid Patiala, and coming from Palakkad, I don’t think the ‘Rings of Fire’ are a problem. The expected temperature in Japan is around 35 degree celsius. Athletes from Europe and colder areas might get troubled by the climate. I don’t think it will be important for us.”



With only a day left for the biggest sporting spectacle to kick off, Sreeshankar is as calm as ever as he signs off, “The Olympic board members, athletes, coaches have all taken the Covishield vaccine and the general mood of the camp is excellent.”