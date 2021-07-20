Bangladesh, Zimbabwe T20I series advanced

Harare :

"@ZimCricketv and @BCBtigers have agreed to bring forward their T20I series. The matches will now be played on 22, 23 and 25 July at Harare Sports Club, not on 23, 25 and 27 July as originally scheduled," tweeted Zimbabwe Cricket.





The cricket board confirmed through a statement that the decision to bring forward the series was to "address the scheduling and logistical challenges that the tour's broadcast production company was facing".





Visitors Bangladesh have so far dominated the tour winning the one-off Test by 220 runs, the first One-day International (ODI) by 155 runs and the second ODI by three wickets.





The third and final ODI will be played here on Tuesday.