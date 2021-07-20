Batsman Iyer ruled out of one-day tournament in England

New Delhi :

"Following discussions between the Club and the BCCI, as well as the players' representatives, it was agreed that Iyer would remain in India ahead of his return to cricket in due course," said a statement from Lancashire county.





The Mumbai and India team batsman is recovering following surgery on his shoulder.





"We are obviously very disappointed, as we were thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Shreyas to Emirates Old Trafford," said Paul Allott, Lancashire's director of cricket.





"Ultimately Shreyas' long-term fitness is of paramount importance and Lancashire Cricket fully respects the decision," he added.





"We wish Shreyas all the best with the remainder of his recovery, and from the conversations, which I have had with the player, believe that this is an arrangement he would be keen to revisit again in the future," said Allott further.