Tennis star Bopanna accuses AITA of misleading everyone

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) hit back at Bopanna by saying that it only tried to help him since he could not qualify on his own. The AITA had announced the nomination of Bopanna and Sharan for the men’s doubles event of the Tokyo Games.





However, Bopanna (38) and Sharan (75), with a combined rank of 113 missed out on qualification. According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), they were the fourth alternate a few days before the July 16 deadline. But after Nagal made the cut for men’s singles on July 16, the AITA saw hope in getting a men’s doubles team entry since singles players were being given the priority to fill the doubles draws. The AITA announced that it had changed the combination by pairing Bopanna with Nagal.





“ITF never accepted an entry for Sumit Nagal & myself. ITF was clear that no changes were allowed after the nomination deadline (22nd June) unless Injury/Illness. AITA has mislead the players, government, media and everyone else by stating we still have a chance,” Bopanna tweeted.