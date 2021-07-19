WHO DG Tedros could visit Japan during Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo :

The WHO DG, if he does head to Tokyo, will discuss anti-COVID-19 measures for the Olympics and Paralympics with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Kyodo News.





Tokyo 2020 will go ahead amid the COVID-19 scare in the Japanese capital. On Monday, a female gymnast from the United States tested positive for the COVID-19 at her pre-Tokyo Olympic training camp. Toyota Motor Corp. also dealt the Tokyo 2020 Games a major blow on the same day as the company announced it will not air TV commercials related to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan and its president will not attend the opening ceremony later this week. Earlier, the Czech Republic's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic came out COVID-19 positive ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Ondrej is currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules. This was the second case in the Czech team after an official was revealed to be COVID positive (by a test) after the contingent's arrival at the airport.





Three members of South Africa's men's under-23 football team have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation in the Tokyo 2020 facility. The three members to test positive for COVID-19 are -- Thabiso Monyane (player), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (player), and video analyst Mario Masha. These three returned positive results in the latest round of daily sputum (saliva) testing.