Opening together has made our bond stronger: Prithvi Shaw on Shikhar Dhawan

Colombo :

Prithvi Shaw’s quick knock of 43 from 24 balls was one of the highlights of the first ODI of the three-match series here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Ishan Kishan (59) starred with the bat as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets and gained a 1-0 lead in the series.





“Shikhar Dhawan and I open together for Delhi Capitals. Although we were good friends before Delhi Capitals, but opening together has made our bond stronger. Off the field, we used to spend a lot of time together, whether it was having dinner together or chilling in his room,” Prithvi Shaw said on Star Sports’ show Follow The Blues.





“We used to talk a lot and our bond was visible on the wicket (during the game). Whether it was off the field or between the overs, we used to talk a lot. I thoroughly enjoy practising with him,” he added.





Shaw also shared his thoughts about playing for Team India. The opener said, “When I play for India or any other team, I always put the team forward. So, obviously, I want to go there and win the series for India. If you ask me personally, I want to grab this opportunity, because I have got an opportunity after a long time.” The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will now be played on Tuesday. Earlier, India kept on taking wickets at regular intervals, but Chamika Karunaratne’s unbeaten 43-run knock helped Sri Lanka post 262/9. For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets each.