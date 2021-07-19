Hamilton clinches famous win

London :

Hamilton was blamed for a collision with Verstappen’s Red Bull at Copse corner on the first lap of the race, which led to the Dutchman crashing out.





Verstappen, 23, was taken to hospital for precautionary tests after the accident while Hamilton set about trying to win the race.





The Grand Prix was stopped after the incident with Leclerc in the lead from Hamilton. The Ferrari driver held that position until two laps from the end, when the Mercedes driver passed him, ironically, at the same corner at which he had crashed with Verstappen.





The controversial win, in front of a crowd of 140,0000, was Hamilton’s eighth in the British GP.