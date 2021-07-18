Little fined for breaching ICC code of conduct, Adair and Tector reprimanded

Dubai :

All the players were found to be guilty of breaching Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct rules. ''Little was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match','' the ICC said in a statement.





A demerit point has also been added to Little's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.





The incident occurred in the 11th over of South Africa's innings during the third match of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Ireland in Malahide on Friday.





After Little had bowled a delivery to Quinton de Kock, he followed through on his run up and made inappropriate physical contact with the batsman.





Meanwhile, Adair and Tector were found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ''use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.'' Adair used abusive language during the 43rd over of South Africa's innings, after being hit for a four by Janneman Malan., while Tector was found guilty of audible obscenity in the 16th over of Ireland's innings, when his appeal for a DRS review on being adjudged LBW was declined for being made late.





Adair and Tector have also been handed a demerit point each. Both the players do not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.





All three players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC match referee Kevin Gallagher and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearing.





On-field umpires Paul Reynolds and Rolland Black, third umpire Mark Hawthorne and fourth official Alan Neill levelled the charges.





Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.