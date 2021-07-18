First batch of 88 members departs for Tokyo

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday gave a formal send-off to India’s first batch of the Tokyo Olympic-bound contingent from eight disciplines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here
New Delhi: Thakur was accompanied by Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Authority of India director general Sandip Pradhan and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials, including president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta. A contingent of 88 members, which includes 54 athletes besides support staff and IOA representatives, departed for the Japanese capital on Saturday night. The eight disciplines comprised archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, judo, gymnastics, swimming and weightlifting. Hockey, consisting of both the men’s and women’s teams, is the largest among all disciplines. India’s lone weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu, reached Tokyo on Friday from her training base in St Louis, the USA.
Conversations