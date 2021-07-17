Covid hits the Olympics village slimming probability of the games

Chennai :

But they have refused to identify the person citing privacy concerns.





Tokyo has been in a state of emergency to restrict contact between the athletes and citizens. However, the contagion has been spreading unrestricted.





Previously, there were positive cases in the Ugandan contingency and a hotel staff, where the Brazilian athletes have stopped over, tested positive for covid.





In a recent survey taken by a popular Japanese daily, over 70 percent of the people were not in favour of conducting the Olympics. Japan's vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the world.





Everyone associated with the Olympics will be asked to install two apps when entering Japan. One is an immigration and health reporting app, and the other is a contact tracing app that uses Bluetooth. They will also have to consent to allow organizers to use GPS to monitor their movements and contacts through their smartphones if there's an infection or violation of rules.





This is the first case in the sports village. With Summer Olympics just six days away, the virus pervading despite numerous strictures throws down the gauntlet to the games.