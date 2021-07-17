Shanaka to captain Lanka against India

Colombo :

The squad was announced by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after getting approval from sports minister Namal Rajapaksa, the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Recently sacked captain Kusal Perera will be missing due to a knee injury along with leftarm pacer Binura Fernando, who is nursing an ankle injury. Following the COVID positive tests of batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan, Sri Lanka has some good news as no player who returned from England has been infected by the virus. The SLC has managed to put out its first team on the park despite a dispute over central contracts.





SQUAD:





Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Isuru Udana