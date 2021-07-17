ISL: A well-received Rafael deal

Chennai :

Crivellaro, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the ISL 2019-20 season, has contributed eight goals and nine assists in 27 appearances thus far. Captaining the club for the first time in the seventh edition of the ISL in Goa, the 32-year-old suffered a season-ending ankle injury in December 2020 and was forced to miss a number of matches.





“I am very happy to continue with CFC. Ever since I joined the club, I have had a special bond with the fans, the city and the staff. I love Chennai. For me, it has always felt like home,” Crivellaro, who will don the Chennaiyin colours for a third straight season, said. “Last ISL season, an injury kept me away. Now, I can’t wait to get back with the team and give everything on the field,” added Crivellaro. In a media release issued by the club, CFC’s newly-appointed head coach Bozidar Bandovic shared his thoughts on Crivellaro’s deal extension. “Crivellaro is a very good player. He has shown his quality with performances for the team in the past. We have extended his contract since we believe he will do the same this year too. I am sure that he will work hard to make a comeback after his injury. I hope he comes back better and helps the team as he did before,” said 51-year-old Bandovic.