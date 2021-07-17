Gold for both finalists if they are ruled out of decider due to COVID

Tokyo :

The FIH also said that the discretion to withdraw from hockey events at Tokyo 2020 due to COVID outbreak within a team will lie with the respective competing nations. Terming the Tokyo Olympics as “different from the normal Games”, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said that a team can keep playing even when multiple cases are reported within the group. According to Weil, the FIH has already prepared the Sports Specific Regulations (SSR) for the Olympics, which states that two gold medals will be given if both finalists are struck by COVID. As per the SSR, if a team can’t play a pool game, it will be considered a 5-0 win for the other team. In case both teams fail to turn up, it will be considered a goalless draw.





However, the teams can play the remaining pool matches if they are able to. The SSR also states that if a team withdraws or is unable to participate in the bronze medal match, such a side will not be replaced, and that the remaining team will be allocated the third place. In case the two teams due to play in the bronze medal match are unable to compete, both will be awarded a bronze medal.