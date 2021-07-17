CM interacts with TN athletes, wishes them luck

Chennai :

Stalin interacted with athletes and sportspersons from Tamil Nadu, who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, through video conferencing, and wished them to return with medals. A total of 12 sportspersons from Tamil Nadu, including five athletes, will take part in Tokyo Olympic Games, starting July 23. “Some of you have practised without even having shoes and proper nutrition.





Athlete Revathi Veeramani lost both her parents and stayed in hostels. She was raised by her grandmother. Similarly, athlete Dhanalakshmi Sekar lost her father and is financially dependent on her elder sister. Athlete Subha Venkatesan was encouraged and raised by her grandfather and another athlete Naganathan Pandi is from a poor financial background.





“No longer will the sportspersons have such financial problems and the state government is of the view that money should not be a hurdle for efficient and talented athletes,” said Stalin. He was happy with the fact that five Tamil Nadu sportspersons are a part of the 26-member athletics contingent, including three women. What is even more prestigious is that all the five athletes hail from rural background, pointed out Stalin.