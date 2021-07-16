Bolsonaro's health condition satisfactory

Bolsonaro, 66, will not be operated on at the moment but will undergo clinical treatment for the intestinal obstruction that caused, among other symptoms, a bout of hiccups that lasted for several days.
Sao Paulo: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health condition is satisfactory, but he will remain hospitalised for the treatment of an intestinal obstruction, according to a medical report.
"The President remains without discharge forecast," said the report issued on Thursday by the private Vila Nova Star Hospital here, where Bolsonaro was admitted a day earlier after being transported from the capital Brasilia due to abdominal pain, in a report.
Bolsonaro, 66, will not be operated on at the moment but will undergo "clinical treatment" for the intestinal obstruction that caused, among other symptoms, a bout of hiccups that lasted for several days, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.
The President is being treated by gastric surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has monitored his health since Bolsonaro was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018.
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the President's son, told reporters that his father might remain under observation for three days, depending on how his health evolves.
