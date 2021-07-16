Sania Mirza's dance video ruling the internet

London :

Sania is seen dancing on American rapper Doja Cat's brand-new hit 'Kiss Me More' on Instagram Reels.





"The 'A' in my name stands for soooo much in my life," starts the video on Instagram posted by Sania. The video explains what 'A' in her name signifies. "It stands for -- "Aggression, Ambition, Achieve and Affection."





The post was a big hit among the followers of Sania. As of now, the post has 135,937 likes and 695 comments, appreciating the 34-year-old's commitment.





Responding to the post, singer Ananya Birla, who recently sang the Indian Olympic-bound team's anthem song "Hindustani way" in collaboration with music composer AR Rahman wrote, "I like the dance moves, especially the wink, congrats ya good stuff."





Sania was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021. She will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's doubles event, partnering Ankita Raina. This will be Sania's fourth Olympic appearance.