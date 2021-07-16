Pogacar wins Stage 18 of Tour de France

Paris :

This was Pogacar's third stage victory at Luz Ardiden and came a day after he won at col du Portet, giving more evidence that he's by far the strongest contender for the general classification title at the 108th Tour de France.





Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz rounded out the podium at the top of the last uphill finish.





On Thursday, the 2020 champion came up with the most dominant performance at the Tour in recent times, by climbing on to the post-race podium four times -- as stage winner, as best young rider, best climber and as the runaway overall leader.





Stage 18 results 1. Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates 5h 03' 31" 2. Jonas Vingegaard, Jumbo Visma +2" 3. Richard Carapaz, Ineos Grenadiers +2" 4. Enric Mas, Movistar +13" 5. Dan Martin, Israel Start-Up Nation +24"





Overall standings (after Stage 18) 1. Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates 75h 00' 02" 2. Jonas Vingegaard, Jumbo Visma +5'45" 3. Richard Carapaz, Ineos Grenadiers +5'51" 4. Ben O'Connor, AG2R Citroen +8'18" 5. Wilco Kelderman, Bora-Hansgrohe +8'50"