Olympics: Overseas athlete infected with COVID-19 in Tokyo

Tokyo :

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said that the athlete, who tested positive on Wednesday, was observing a 14-day period of self-isolation and has not entered the athletes' village, Japan's state broadcaster NHK reported.





This is the first time an overseas athlete who is staying at or was heading to a facility managed by the organising committee has been found to have COVID-19, reports Xinhua.





Organisers gave no details of the athlete's identity or condition.





Eight staff at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil's Olympic judo team tested positive, and a staff member from Russia's rugby sevens team was hospitalized after a positive test, media reports had said earlier.