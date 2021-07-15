Danielle powers England to T20 series win over India

London :

England had earlier won the ODI series by the same 2-1 margin while the one-off Test at the start of the tour had ended in a draw.





The 30-year-old Danielle hammered 12 fours and a six in her 56-ball knock as England overhauled the 153/6 that India had made after electing to bat first.





Opener Smriti Mandhana, who has blown hot and cold through the tour, made 70 off 51 deliveries (8x4s, 2x6s) to carry the Indian batting. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit 36 off 26 deliveries while Richa Ghosh chipped in with 20 off 13 balls.





Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone continued with her good form, picking three wickets for 35.





India managed to remove Tammy Beaumont (11) early, with the score on 20, but then faced an onslaught from Danielle and Natalie Sciver (42 off 36, 4x4s), who both added 112 runs for the second wicket in 12.5 overs.





The win was England Women's 50th at home. They are the only team to achieve such a feat.





Brief scores: India Women 153/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 70, Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Sophie Ecclestone 3/35, K Brunt 2/27) lost to England Women 154/2 in 18.4 overs (Danielle Wyatt 89 not out, Natalie Sciver 42).