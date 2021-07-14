Champion javelin thrower flays Diamond League organisers

Birmingham :

The German, who is the favourite for Tokyo Olympics gold, won the men's javelin competition with a throw of 85.25m. But the throw was more than 10 metres short of his season's best of 96.29m in Chorzow, Poland. Vetter saw a dip of 8.34m from his gold medal-winning throw of 93.59m at the Kourtane Games in Finland two weeks ago.





"What a shit competition…," the 2017 and 2019 world champion started in his post on Instagram and Facebook.





"I am not someone that is usually looking for excuses, but I am truly disappointed in today's conditions and organisation. It started with a super slippery track, apparently the organiser doesn't care about the increased risk of injury, followed by a ridiculous waiting period before our last attempt just to please the TV broadcast," wrote Vetter.





Tagging the account of Diamond League Athletics, Vetter further wrote, "YOU expect professional and exceptional performances and results but fail to offer the appropriate conditions, embarrassing! Well, at least I secured the win. Maybe the price money would be better invested in a new track (sic). Only with an appropriate track I will reconsider whether to come back or not (facepalm emoji)."





The 28-year-old heads to the Olympics as a strong favourite for the gold medal. Vetter is the only athlete to register a throw beyond 90m this year. His season's best is nearly seven metres better than the next best this year, 89.55m thrown by Marcin Krukowski of Poland.