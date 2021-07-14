IOC updates Olympic Oath, increases number of oath-takers

Lausanne :

The IOC said on Wednesday that the changes were in line with its and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee's "drive towards gender equality as it enables full gender balance amongst those taking the oath on behalf of all Games participants".





A statement issued by the IOC said, "The gender balance of the oath-takers is just one of a large number of decisions and commitments from the IOC and the Organising Committee to promote women in sport at all levels and in all structures, as stated in the Olympic Charter."





The new wording of the Olympic oath depending on which group is speaking is: "In the name of the athletes", "In the name of all judges" or "In the name of all the coaches and officials".





"We promise to take part in these Olympic Games, respecting and abiding by the rules and in the spirit of fair play, inclusion and equality. Together we stand in solidarity and commit ourselves to sport without doping, without cheating, without any form of discrimination. We do this for the honour of our teams, in respect for the Fundamental Principles of Olympism, and to make the world a better place through sport."





The new wording was recommended by the IOC Athletes' Commission in order to "increase opportunities for athlete expression during the Olympic Games".





IOC Athletes' Commission Chair Kirsty Coventry said, Kirsty Coventry said, "We Olympians are role models and ambassadors. We stand together to send out to the world a powerful message of equality, inclusion, solidarity, peace and respect. The Olympic oath-takers selected for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be fully gender equal and will take the Olympic oath on behalf of all the Olympians, judges, coaches and officials, who they represent, in the true spirit of solidarity."





The Olympic oath was first recited at the opening ceremony of the 1920 Games at Antwerp.