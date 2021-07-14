Batters have let us down against West Indies: Henriques

Gros Islet :

West Indies took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match T20I series on July 13 (IST) defeating Australia by six wickets in the third T20I here.





"The batters are obviously to blame… that we just haven't put enough runs on the board to let the bowlers bowl a little bit more defensive and set those defensive fields," said Henriques, who himself hasn't had a great outing in the Caribbean in the last three matches, scoring 16, 19 and 33, respectively in the three games.





Henriques conceded he too was to be blamed for not putting enough runs on the board.





"I wasn't able to capitalise and score quickly enough like I should have in the last few overs and that I didn't have the answers that I should have had to their (West Indies) style of bowling. That is something for me to also improve upon and figure out to put them under more pressure and hopefully unnerve them a little bit more," added Henriques.





Henriques attributed the defeat in the third T20I to the West Indies' strategy to bowl defensive and the Australian batsmen's inability to put enough runs on the board.





While Australia batted second in the first two T20Is and managed only 127 and 140, the visitors batted first in the third match and still managed only 141/6 in 20 overs, which the hosts chased down in 14.5 overs to take a 3-0 lead in the series.





"They (West Indies) have got very defensive bowlers, in terms of that they protect boundaries. Our bowlers are a little bit more attacking, especially since we have not been scoring enough runs. So, they (bowlers) are being forced to bowl a little bit more creative in trying to take wickets rather than all that defence," conceded Henriques.