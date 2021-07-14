Gayle's experience key to rebuilding West Indies cricket: CWI chief

Gros Islet :

Gayle became the first batsman to reach the 14,000-run landmark in T20s during West Indies's victory over Australia in the third match on July 13 (IST). Gayle smashed seven sixes and four fours as he top-scored with 67 off 38 balls as West Indies clinched the series 3-0 with two matches still to be played.





In a message sent to Gayle, Skerritt described him as the best T20 cricketer of all time and expressed pleasure that he is still entertaining fans all over the world.





"Chris Gayle is the best T20 cricketer of all time… his success and experience are extremely valuable to the rebuilding of West Indies cricket and especially in the preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup," said Skerritt.





The two teams will return to the same venue on July 14 (July 15 IST) for the fourth T20I.





West Indies are the defending ICC T20 world champions and are using this series as part of their preparations for the upcoming event to be played from October 17 to November 14.