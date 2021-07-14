2nd ODI: Ireland shock SA, take 1-0 lead

Dublin :

Ireland, who were put into bat, made 290 for five in 50 overs with captain Andy Balbirnie scoring 102. Harry Tector made 79. But it was South Africa's fielding that let them down. They dropped as many as four catches to let the home side off the hook.





In reply, South Africa crumbled for only 247 in 48.3 overs with only Janneman Malan producing something worthwhile, a 96-ball 84.





It was an all-round effort from the Irish, who shared the wickets.





Brief scores: Ireland 290/5 in 50 overs (A Balbirnie 102, H Tector 79, A Phehlukwayo 2/73) beat South Africa 247 all out in 48.3 overs (J Malan 84, R van der Dussen 49, A McBrine 2/34, M Adair 2/43)