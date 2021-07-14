Wed, Jul 14, 2021

Shriram Capital is TNPL title sponsor

Shriram Capital Limited was on Tuesday announced as the title sponsor for the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Chennai:
The Shriram Group was previously associated with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) when it sponsored the state teams for a five-year term, beginning 2013. “We are thankful to the Shriram Group for getting on board in these difficult times. The TNCA had a good relationship with it in the past and this association reinforces it,” TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy was quoted as saying in a media release.

Shriram Capital MD and CEO DV Ravi said: “This TNPL will be a special one since the tournament will take place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to be contributing towards the TNPL excitement.” TNPL 2021 will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the city between July 19 and August 15.
Conversations