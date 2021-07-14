Shriram Capital is TNPL title sponsor

Chennai :

The Shriram Group was previously associated with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) when it sponsored the state teams for a five-year term, beginning 2013. “We are thankful to the Shriram Group for getting on board in these difficult times. The TNCA had a good relationship with it in the past and this association reinforces it,” TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy was quoted as saying in a media release.





Shriram Capital MD and CEO DV Ravi said: “This TNPL will be a special one since the tournament will take place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to be contributing towards the TNPL excitement.” TNPL 2021 will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the city between July 19 and August 15.