Cricket fraternity mourns ’83 WC hero Yashpal’s death

New Delhi :

Yashpal, a key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, died aged 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest after returning home from a morning walk. Kapil, who captained that history-making squad, was in tears and could only say, “I won’t be able to speak.” Yashpal’s other teammates were as shocked. The 1983 squad had met on the sidelines of a book launch here a couple of weeks ago. “It is unbelievable. He was the fittest among all of us. I had asked him that day when we met how about his routine. He was a vegetarian, teetotaller, used to have soup for his dinner and very particular about his morning walks. I am just shocked,” former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar said, reacting to the tragic development.





Former pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was a part of that team, said he is heartbroken in a choked voice. “Shocking, this is the worst news that I have received. It is like ... 83 team is like a family, one of our family members is no more, it is so shocking,” Sandhu said. Kirti Azad, another member of the 1983 team, also paid glowing tributes to his former teammate. “He told me that day we met that I had lost weight. We had a great reunion. I remember the very first game in the 1983 world Cup playing the mighty Windies with that quartet of fast bowlers, he set the agenda and we won that game,” he said. “He was again fantastic in the semifinal, hitting Bob Willis for a six.” Tributes poured in for Yashpal on social media too with sports minister and former BCCI President Anurag Thakur among those offering condolences. “Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer & 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma,” Thakur wrote on his Twitter handle. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his disbelief at the death. “Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. “His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family,” Tendulkar said.