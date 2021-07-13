Gayle hits half-century as West Indies win T20I series

Gros Islet :

West Indies have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The hosts had won the opening match by 18 runs and the second by 56 runs at the same venue.





In a low-scoring match, Australia, after a confident start from Matthew Wade (23) and skipper Aaron Finch (30), could muster only 141/6 in the allotted 20 overs after the visitors elected to bat. A tight bowling spell by Hayden Walsh (2/18 in 4 overs) and Dwayne Bravo (1/17 in 3 overs) didn't allow the visitors the freedom to play their strokes.





Wade's dismissal by Obed McCoy in the fifth over and then skipper Finch's wicket soon after broke the momentum of the Australians as none of their batsmen got going till the last ball of their innings.





Gayle, who had not been amongst the runs in the last two T20Is, finally hit form, smashing a half century embellished with seven sixes and four boundaries as the hosts reached the target with 31 balls remaining.





Gayle was declared Player of the Match.





Speaking after the match, Gayle said, "Don't mind the numbers ... you guys should be happy to see Chris Gayle on the field still. Hopefully Chris will last as long as possible. Cherish those moments ... just respect the Universe Boss and let him play cricket and have some fun."





Brief scores: Australia 141/6 in 20 overs (M Wade 23, A Finch 30, M Henriques 33; H Walsh 2/18) lost to West Indies 142/4 in 14.5 overs (C Gayle 67, N Pooran 32; R Meredith 3/48) by 6 wickets.