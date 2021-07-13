Hayley Matthews smashes ton as West Indies bag series

Antigua :

With the win, achieved with 59 balls to spare on Monday, West Indies Women have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match ODI series.





For the second match in a row, Hayley showed her batting skills as West Indies reached 183/2 off 40.1 overs after Pakistan Women were bowled out for 182 off 49 overs.





Hayley was named the Player of the Match. Her knock came off 122 deliveries and included 11 boundaries, and followed up the match-winning 49 she made in the second match on July 9 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.





It was smooth sailing for West Indies as Hayley shared a century stand with Britney Cooper, who was promoted to bat at No. 3 and made 45 off 68 balls with three boundaries as they added 106 for the second wicket.





Earlier, seam bowler Chinelle Henry had career-best 3/37 as the Pakistan top order collapsed to 56/3 in the 16th over. The innings was rebuilt by a stand of 87 between Naida Dar (24) and Omaima Sohail, who tops-scored with 62 off 79 balls, with seven fours.





Hayley chipped in with 2/30 in the middle overs. Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, who was the stand-in captain in place of Stafanie Taylor as captain, then took 3/-25 off her 10 overs to end Pakistan's resistance.





The teams will meet in the fourth ODI on July 15.





Brief scores: Pakistan Women 182 in 49 overs (O Sohail 62; H Matthews 2/30, C Henry 3/37, A Mohammed 3/25) lost to West Indies Women 183/2 in 40.1 overs (H Matthews 100 not out, B Cooper 45) by eight wickets.