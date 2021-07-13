Bopanna kept in dark over Olympic Games cut-off list

New Delhi :

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, with a combined rank of 113, could not make the cut for the Games when the June 14 rankings were considered for entries but due to withdrawals, the vacated places have been offered to the next eligible players.





Many players, who did not make the cut earlier, have announced their participation at the Olympics even as the ITF has not officially made public the cut-off mark.





The lack of transparency in the process is what the Indian players are questioning.





“The most confusing part as a player is we have no idea on what the exact cut off of rankings are even though the entry deadline has passed for the Olympics,” Bopanna said from Bengaluru on Monday.





“I asked the ATP officials when I was in London (for Wimbledon) but unfortunately they themselves have no concrete answer to this,” the 41-year-old said.





Singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran said it is frustrating that they do not have access to information regarding the cut-off mark.





“Honestly, I don’t have much idea about the process. But, I do believe that there should be an easier way to check the list as it keeps moving. We need clarification so that the players can be prepared,” the Chennai left-hander Prajnesh said.





“We shouldn’t have to ask around and find out what the list and the cut off is,” rued Prajnesh.