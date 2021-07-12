Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy comes to Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

''I am very happy to be able to see young talent, giving them the positive encouragement of sport,'' he said at the virtual inauguration of Coimbatore's first development tennis centre in association with the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA).





The academy is being set up at RAK's school.





It is also special because it is the first development academy for RBTA outside Karnataka, he added.





Bopanna, India's top doubles player currently, said Coimbatore has had a lot of talent for many years, adding ''one of the main reasons to start a centre here is that there are a lot of students with tremendous talent but lack opportunity.





''We have a structured programme in place.'' Further, Bopanna said when children come to the school, they would get to watch young talent training there, get inspired and start playing tennis.





Speakers at the event, including the RAK's School founders, emphasised that sports and academics should go hand in hand to ensure holistic development of a child.