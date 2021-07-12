'Para shooters capable of winning four medals'

A record 10 para shooters, including top pistol shooters Singhraj and Manish Narwal, have been named for the Games.
New Delhi: The Indian shooting team bound for the Paralympic Games is capable of winning at least four medals, according to the chief national coach JP Nautiyal, who is overseeing the final preparations at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting ranges here.
"It's a balanced team with young and senior players and many of them are coming up with excellent scores in training. It has been a great journey for the entire team. Many of them also have good temperament to pull off good results in the finals," Nautiyal said on Monday.
"Everyone is working very hard and staying focused. And I am confident that they will produce good results. I am expecting at least four medals including gold," said the Shooting Technical Committee (STC) president of the Paralympic Committee of India.
This is the first time that 10 para shooters have achieved the required benchmark for qualification. At Rio 2016 Paralympics, only one shooter, Naresh Sharma, had attained the qualifying berth in rifle events.
"A lot of countries have been doing well in the recent past, especially Ukraine and Russia. Tokyo 2020 will definitely be challenging. But my biggest worry is keeping the team safe and healthy in this Covid-19 situation. A lot of factors including mental strength will play an important role on the day."
Shooting contingent:
Men: Manish Narwal (P1, P4), Singhraj (P1, P4), Deepender Singh (P1), Deepak (R1, R6, R7), Sidhartha Babu (R3, R6), Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (R1), Akash (P3, P4), Rahul Jakhar (P3).
Women: Avani Lekhara (R2, R3, R6, R8), Rubina Francis (P2).
